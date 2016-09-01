Mauro Icardi could get Argentina call-up against Brazil says Bauza

Edgard Bauza has released the umpteenth interview regarding Mauro Icardi’s omission from Argentina national team. The Inter hit-man has 22 goals in 32 appearances this season and has yet to make senior debut with his national team despite being one of the best striker in Serie A.



Talking to La Nacion, Bauza said: “I’m sick and tired of this situation with Mauro Icardi. I told him to stay calm confirming that I will call him if anything happens to either Higuain or Pratto. He [Icardi] is happy and he has also told me that he’s not worried at all. I have no problems with him, he’s aware of that.”



“I think Mauro is a good finisher, not a player who can connect very well with the rest of the team. Under this point of view Pratto is the best but he doesn’t score as much as Higuain does. Icardi can be very dangerous in the last 30 meters and he has lot of confidence now but he is not that kind of player who helps the team to keep the ball possession.”

