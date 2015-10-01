Mauro Icardi praises 'humble' Inter boss Pioli

Inter star Mauro Icardi has released an interview with Inter Channel talking about the first part of the 2016/17 campaign which has seen Inter changing three different managers in just as much months. The appointment of Stefano Pioli, however, seems to have taken some very much needed balance back at the Meazza.



“Pioli has been working hard to make us change. We had had no good results when he was appointed but he’s making us more solid. We work a lot with him, both on physical and mental terms.”



“We knew he would have become our boss before the Crotone clash. Had had spoken to us, asking to give our best. I’m very happy for him, he’s had a very humble approach with us.”



​Icardi is by far Inter’s best player over the last three campaigns. Two years ago he become the Serie A table leader, whilst 16 goals in 34 appearances so in the 2015/16 campaign. In the first four months of the current season, he has already levelled the number of goals scored last season finding the net 16 times in 23 appearances.

