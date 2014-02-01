Mauro Icardi suffers injury blow

Inter's Argentinian captain and striker, Mauro Icardi, will almost certainly miss the Serie A clash this Saturday at 20.45 CET at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district when the Nerazzurri host Crotone.



A statement released on Inter's official website revealed the medical results of the injury Icardi has sustained during training and it is not positive. The statement read that: "Mauro Icardi underwent medical tests this afternoon at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano. They revealed a strain to the adductor muscles in his right thigh. The Nerazzurri’s forward’s condition will continue to be evaluated in the coming days."



It is looking very unlikely now, if not impossible that Icardi will feature against Crotone on Saturday night and it also puts the following weekends match up at home against Bologna under question as well. The Nerazzurri have been struggling to score goals in recent weeks and losing their top marksman will hardly make scoring goals any easier.