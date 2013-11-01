Mauro Zarate: Former West Ham flop reportedly close to joining Watford

Former West Ham flop Mauro Zarate could return to the Premier League exactly one year after his departure from East London. According to Sky Italia, Watford have made contact with the player’s entourage over a possible January transfer of the 29-year-old striker.



Zarate is not happy at Fiorentina because he has only played 276 minutes this season and would consider to leave the club in case someone else offers him more game time.

It is still unknown whether Watford have also made contact with Fiorentina but the before taking a decision on the former Lazio star, La Viola must consider the future of Nikola Kalinic who is said to be on the transfer shortlist of Tianjin Quanjian with the Chinese club ready to meet the player’s € 50 million release clause.



Fiorentina, however, have denied to have ever received any concrete offer for the Croatian striker. In case Kalinic stays at the club, a departure of Zarate would then become very likely.



​Despite lack of game time, Zarate has managed four goals and one assist in nine appearances this season.

