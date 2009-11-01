Max Allegri announces half Juventus line-up for Chievo clash

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri hold a pre-match press conference on the eve of the bianconeri clash against Chievo. The Italian tactician revealed some players who will surely start tomorrow’s Allianz Stadium clash.



“It won’t be hard to line-up the lads tomorrow”, Allegri said.



“Chiellini and Khedira are out of action, Barzagli won’t play and Buffon is also going to rest. Szczesny will debut tomorrow. Cuadrado has not been training with us. I think he returned [from the International break] but I didn’t see him yesterday. Dybala trained apart and Higuain is as fit as ever. It was good for him not to be called-up by Argentina.”



“Matuidi and Pjanic will play in midfield, I have to understand if I will play with three or two men in the middle. Matuidi is an important player, a top class footballer, he has always played in every team and that’s important.”



“Howedes is fit but I don’t know if he will play tomorrow.”



“Bentancur can play with Pjanic. He is doing well but does not need any pressure. Both him and Bernardeschi need time.”

