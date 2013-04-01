Max Allegri: Arsenal talks with potential Wenger replacement ‘ongoing’
13 April at 10:30Arsenal are still considering the future of Arsene Wenger who only won three of Arsenal’s last ten games in all competitions leaving the Gunners out of Champions League placements. The North London club are in serious danger of not qualifying for Europe’s elite competition this season and most of Arsenal fans wants the Frenchman out of the Emirates Stadium after a reign which is lasting longer than 20 years.
According to The Sun, Arsenal executives have been in talks with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri for the last week, trying to persuade him to move to the Emirates at the end of the season.
The Italian tactician tops the Gunners’ list of replacements for Wenger as the former AC Milan boss has been delivering some excellent results with Juventus during his three-year reign at the club.
Allegri won two successive domestic double and qualified for the Champions League final in 2015.
Go to comments