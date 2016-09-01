Max Allegri includes Paulo Dybala in Juve squad list for Barcelona clash
18 April at 17:48Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has released the squad list of Juventus for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.
The Old Lady’s star Paulo Dybala has been included in the squad list despite an slight ankle injury he picked up during Juventus’ Serie A clash against Pescara this past Saturday. La Joya did not train alongside the rest of the team on Saturday but took part to trainings on Monday and Tuesday.
Claudio Marchisio will also be part of Juventus’ squad even if the Italian midfielder trained apart from the rest of the team this morning.
Juventus boss Allegri will held a pre-match press conference in less than 30 minutes whilst his Barcelona counterpart Luis Enrique has already talked to the press declaring that Barcelona can score three goals in three minutes.
This is Juventus’ full squad list for tomorrow’s Nou Camp clash:
1 Buffon
3 Chiellini
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Cuadrado
8 Marchisio
9 Higuain
12 Alex Sandro
14 Mattiello
15 Barzagli
17 Mandzukic
18 Lemina
19 Bonucci
21 Dybala
22 Asamoah
23 Dani Alves
24 Rugani
25 Neto
26 Lichtsteiner
27 Sturaro
28 Rincon
32 Audero
