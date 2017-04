Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has released the squad list of Juventus for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.The Old Lady’s stardespite an slight ankle injury he picked up during Juventus’ Serie A clash against Pescara this past Saturday. La Joyabut took part to trainings on Monday and Tuesday.​Juventus boss Allegri will held awhilst his Barcelona counterpart Luis Enrique has already talked to the press declaring that Barcelona can score three goals in three minutes. This is Juventus’ full squad list for tomorrow’s Nou Camp clash:1 Buffon3 Chiellini4 Benatia5 Pjanic6 Khedira7 Cuadrado8 Marchisio9 Higuain12 Alex Sandro14 Mattiello15 Barzagli17 Mandzukic18 Lemina19 Bonucci21 Dybala22 Asamoah23 Dani Alves24 Rugani25 Neto26 Lichtsteiner27 Sturaro28 Rincon32 Audero