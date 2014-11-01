Max Allegri names Juventus Champions League squad

Juventus coach Max Allegri has named 23-players for when the knockout stages of the Champions League begin on the 13th of February when the Bianconeri host Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur at the Allianz Stadium with kick off scheduled for 20.45 CET.



Stephan Lichsteiner and Juan Cuadrado have been called up despite injury problems for the latter whilst the former has been selected instead of German internatiol Benedikt Höwedes who is on loan from Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.



Below you can see the entire squad:



​Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon, Carlo Pinsoglio, Wojciech Szczesny.



Defenders: Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Medhi Benatia, Alex Sandro, Andrea Barzagli, Daniele Rugani, Stephan Lichtsteiner.



Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio, Blaise Matuidi, Kwadwo Asamoah, Stefano Sturaro, Rodrigo Bentancur.



Attackers: Juan Cuadrado, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi.