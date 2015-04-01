Max Allegri names Juventus squad for Tottenham clash

Juventus boss Max Allegri has named his squad for the Old Lady’s friendly game against Tottenham. The two clubs will be facing each other tomorrow at Wembley and the Italian tactician has picked up his squad list for the incoming friendly game.

Former Arsenal and Roma star Szczesny has been ruled out from the game due to an ankle injury. Stefano Sturaro is also out for tomorrow’s clash.



One week after the Wembley clash Juventus will face Lazio in the Italian Supercup final. Reporters of Calciomercato.com will be attending both events so you can follow the live updates of Tottenham-Juve and Lazio-Juve straight from our website.



Here’s Juventus’ squad list for tomorrow’s clash against Tottenham which has just been confirmed by the club’s official website.



Goalkeepers: Buffon, Del Favero, Pinsoglio

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, De Sciglio, Lichtsteiner, Rugani

Midfielders: Asamoah, Bentancur, Cuadrado, Khedira, Lemina, Marchisio, Pjanic, Rincon

Strikers: Bernardeschi, D. Costa, Dybala, Higuain, Kean, Mandzukic

