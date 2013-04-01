Max Allegri unveils Juventus’ line-up ahead of Atalanta clash

Max Allegri looked pretty relaxed today on the eve of Juve’s away clash to Atalanta which comes five days before the Champions League semi-final against Monaco.



The Italian tactician even revealed the team’s line-up for tomorrow’s game: “Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro and Buffon will play. Khedira is also going to start because he’s suspended for the first game against Monaco and the usual four attacking players will play from the first minute. As for Pjanic, he has to recover... [he laughs].”



“Gasperini deserves the credit for the amazing season of Atalanta. They have amazing players and a great manager, playing in Bergamo is never easy.”



“Many things have been written this week about the possible winning of the treble but we haven’t won anything yet. We have an important month ahead of us and we must face it with serenity.”



“We are respected by every big European club but we still have to win the league. We’ve improved in Europe, now we must try to win in Italy too.”

