Max Allegri ‘thought about resigning’ after loss in Champions League final
10 August at 16:05Juventus boss Max Allegri confirms he thought about resigning after the Old Lady’s defeat in the Champions League final. The Italian tactician, who had been previously linked with a move to Arsenal, wrote in the Players’tribune: “When I got home after that defeat, I had to think hard about whether to continue. I thought about why I had become a manager in the first place. I also thought about my grandfather. He was a hardworking man — a stonemason. When I was a boy, he used to make sure that he was at all my football matches. It didn’t matter if we won or lost. He didn’t give a damn about the football.
He’d say, “Bel gioco, Massi. Ora vuoi andare a vedere i cavalli?”
(“Good game, Massi. Now do you want to go see the horses?”)
He never ever even asked me about the game. He cared only that I was having fun, and that he was there to see me.
These are the values that I have inside me. There’s so much pressure at this level of football, and there should be. But I try to remember why I do this. I don’t think of myself as a manager. I think of myself as a youth coach.
I do this because I love teaching. It is truly the joy of my life. I like making players better and smarter.
So when I thought about this Juventus squad, my decision became quite personal. I know I still have a lot to prove. And I know I still have a lot to teach.
So that night, before I went to bed, I decided that if the club was on board with my strategy and we could move on together, then I would stay on.”
