Juventus boss Max Allegriafter the Old Lady’s defeat in the Champions League final. The Italian tactician, who had been previously linked with a move to Arsenal, wrote in the Players’tribune : “When I got home after that defeat, I had to think hard about whether to continue. I thought about why I had become a manager in the first place.When I was a boy, he used to make sure that he was at all my football matches. It didn’t matter if we won or lost. He didn’t give a damn about the football.He’d say, “Bel gioco, Massi. Ora vuoi andare a vedere i cavalli?”(“Good game, Massi. Now do you want to go see the horses?”)He never ever even asked me about the game., and that he was there to see me.These are the values that I have inside me. There’s so much pressure at this level of football, and there should be. But I try to remember whyI do this because I love teaching. It is truly the joy of my life. I like making players better and smarter.So when I thought about this Juventus squad, my decision became quite personal. I know I still have a lot to prove. And I know I still have a lot to teach.So that night, before I went to bed, I decided that if the club was on board with my strategy and we could move on together, then I would stay on.”