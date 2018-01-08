I will be writing to .@premierleague & .@FA calling for investigation into the circumstances around the transfer of Ross Barkley between Everton and Chelsea. Agent pulls transfer on deadline day of £35 million doesn’t play again transfer 4 months later £20 million — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) January 5, 2018

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has called for an FA investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ross Barkley’s transfer from Everton to Chelsea.The England midfielder completed a switch to Stamford Bridge from the Toffees on Friday for a fee of £15 million – significantly short of the £35m that the Merseyside club rejected on the final day of the summer transfer window.Barkley, who only had six months left to run on his deal with his boyhood club, has not played since then due to injury, and Anderson believes there is enough unusual activity in the deal to warrant scrutiny from the game’s governing body in England.