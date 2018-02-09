Marco Materazzi has taken the opportunity to troll former foe Zinedine Zidane as the Frenchman finds himself under pressure at Real Madrid.The iconic Frenchman has not endured too many low points over the course of a distinguished career which has seen him scale the heights as a player and coach. His most infamous outburst came on the grandest of stages back in 2006 – with France targeting another global crown.Having inspired Les Bleus to glory in 1998, Zidane was to cost his country eight years later as he was sent off for an ill-advised tussled with Italian centre-half Materazzi.He has now been reminded of that fact, with the ex-Inter defender posting a picture on his Instagram account of a piece of artwork honoring a moment Zidane would rather forget and one Materazzi treasures.