Mazzola: 'Figc? Here is who I would choose as the new president...'

Sandro Mazzola spoke to Gr Parlamento as he talked about the FIGC. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



"FIGC new president? If there were someone available who was tough, that used to wear that ugly rossoneri jersey and who's family name started with an R, then I would choose him! Rivera would be a great choice since he knows a lot about football, if he wanted too then this would be a great candidate for the position. Italy out of the World Cup? Well it surely affected everyone, me included. It happened to me too when I used to play, it's something that is really too bad. Even if this was a sad moment, the Italian federation now have to take this as an example and try to improve. Serie A clubs have to give young Italian players more chances, we can't only sign foreign players in our league....". The FIGC are still looking for a new football president and a new head coach...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)