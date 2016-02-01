

French superstar striker Kylian Mbappe has ruled himself out of a summer move to Real Madrid. The 18-year-old, who made his full international debut for his country in Wednesday’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Spain, told reporters after the match that now wasn’t the right moment for him to go to a huge club like Los Blancos.

He explained that; “For now I’m happy at Monaco and I want to take a little time to consider my future.I was brought up in such a way as to always keep my feet on the ground. Real Madrid is a club for players at the height of their careers; I’m nowhere near that level yet”.



His rise to stardom this season with Monaco has been nothing short of incredible. His performances in the Champions League, has had scouts from all over Europe flocking to the principality to observe him at close hand. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been heavily linked with the boy who seems to have the world at his feet.