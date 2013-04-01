Why Barcelona are now major players in the race for Mbappe
07 August at 17:00
The race for French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe is hotting up between two of the biggest clubs in the world. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid, bitter enemies both on and off the pitch are ready to fight it out to land one of world football’s most exciting young talents.
According to Spanish portal Don Balon however, it will be the youngster who will have the final say in the matter and that he wants one guarantee from either club; that is to be a regular starter for either Ernesto Valverde or Zinedine Zidane.
For weeks now, Real Madrid have looked to be in the box seat to sign Mbappe but last week’s extraordinary events is Barcelona and Paris have look to have made the chase a whole new ball game. Previously priced out of the market, Barcelona now have around £200M to spend on reinforcements and are reported to have made the 18-year-old a major summer target.
Real Madrid on the other hand, are working out whether to off-load one of their famed BBC attacking trident and the favourite to depart at the time of writing, looks to be Welshman Gareth Bale. Don Balon claims that Mbappe has told Zidane that he will not come to the Santiago Bernabeu to sit on the substitute’s bench behind Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo and wants assurances that he will be in the starting line-up on a weekly basis; something that their sworn enemies can now truly guarantee.
Go to comments