The race for French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe is hotting up between two of the biggest clubs in the world. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid, bitter enemies both on and off the pitch are ready to fight it out to land one of world football’s most exciting young talents.



According to Spanish portal Don Balon however, it will be the youngster who will have the final say in the matter and that he wants one guarantee from either club; that is to be a regular starter for either Ernesto Valverde or Zinedine Zidane.



For weeks now, Real Madrid have looked to be in the box seat to sign Mbappe but last week’s extraordinary events is Barcelona and Paris have look to have made the chase a whole new ball game. Previously priced out of the market, Barcelona now have around £200M to spend on reinforcements and are reported to have made the 18-year-old a major summer target.

