United and Real Madrid target Mbappé: 'Buffon deserves the golden ball. Zidane is ...'

Kylian Mbappé has turned many heads this season since the youngster had a tremendous year for Monaco as he helped them to win the Ligue 1. His future has been a very hot topic of late as Manchester United and Real Madrid (Chelsea too) have had a lot of interest in him over the past few weeks. Here is what Mbappé had to say to the press:



"I would love to score a goal on Neuer. World Cup ? Why not... . Golden Ball to Buffon? For his hard work and for his great career I would say yes. Even so, there is still a UCL final to be played. If Real win then Ronaldo will win the Ballon d'or, if Juve win then Buffon will deserves it. He has been a great professional for 20 years now and he is a great example for all young players. Idol? It is Zidane, he was the one who made me fall in love with football".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)