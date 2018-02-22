In an interview with beIN Sports, Kylian Mbappe talked about his National team colleague, N'golo Kante, stating that 'he would be perfect for PSG'.

Kante left Caen to join Leicester back in 2015 for a fee of €9m, which certainly turned out to be a bargain, as the midfielder then joined Chelsea for €36m just one year later.

PSG have already secured the title of Ligue 1, and even though they're struggling to keep up with Fifa Financial Fair Play, a transfer involving Kante shouldn't be ruled out, especially since the French side will play in Champions League next season. This could act as an incentive for Kante, should he leave Chelsea this summer.

"I think a player like him would be perfect for us. He's French, and bringing a Frenchman home could improve the attractiveness of the Ligue 1. All the French would love it, it would certainly be a pleasure to have him back here," Mbappe told reports.