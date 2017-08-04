Mbappé ‘determined’ to snub Arsenal, Man City and Real Madrid in favour of Barça move
04 August at 12:42Kylian Mbappé is in the spotlight right now as the French striker is being linked with moves to every top European club.
According to reports in Spain, however, Monaco are only open to sell the 18-year-old for € 180 million, a sum that Barcelona could easily pay thanks to their fresh € 222 million budget provided by the sale of Neymar.
Mundo Deportivo states Mbappé is determined to snub moves to Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid to join Barcelona.
The French starlet, in fact, knows that he would automatically become a regular starter at the Camp Nou, whilst he may struggle to make it into Real Madrid’s starting XI due to the huge competition up front.
Mbappé wants to become the heir of Neymar but Barcelona are still deciding the right player to replace O’Ney.
According to Mundo Deportivo Ousmane Dembele is the leading candidate to join Barcelona although Coutinho, Dybala and Mbappé are also on the blaugrana shortlist.
