Kylian Mbappé is in the spotlight right now as the French striker is being linked with moves to every top European club.According to reports in Spain, however, Monaco are only open to sell the 18-year-old for € 180 million, a sum that Barcelona could easily pay thanks to their fresh € 222 million budget provided by the sale of Neymar.The French starlet, in fact, knows that he would automatically become a regular starter at the Camp Nou, whilst he may struggle to make it into Real Madrid’s starting XI due to the huge competition up front.​Mbappé wants tobut Barcelona are still deciding the right player to replace O’Ney.According to Mundo Deportivois the leading candidate to join Barcelona although Coutinho, Dybala and Mbappé are also on the blaugrana shortlist.