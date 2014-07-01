Mbappé explains Real Madrid snub

New Psg signing Kylian Mbappé hold his first press conference as a Psg player on Wednesday afternoon. The Frenchman was known to be a transfer target of Zinedine Zidane but the Frenchman has finally explained why he decided to snub a move to the Bernabeu signing for Psg instead.



“It was important for me to come to Paris in this moment of my life. I am improving and it’s great to have signed with such an ambitious club. They have an amazing project and I want to improve and learn from my teammates.”



“In May I thought I would have stayed at Monaco, that’s what I told to clubs that wanted to sign me. In the end, however, I changed my mind and I thought it would have been important to remain in my country and return in the city I have been growing in.”



“I usually play as a centre forward, that’s my position. However, I can also adapt to play in other positions.”

