Mbappé, French legend warns Man Utd, Real Madrid target: ‘Don’t leave Monaco yet’

Kylian Mbappé is arguably one of the most exciting strikers around Europe at the moment. The 18-year-old striker is in the form of his life and his 26 goals and 14 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions have helped Monaco to win the Ligue1 title and reach the Champions League semi-finals.



The French starlet is being linked with big-money moves to the biggest European clubs, from Real Madrid to Manchester United, from Chelsea to Juventus.



France and Juve David Trezeguet, however, has warned his younger compatriot during an interview with RMC Radio.



“Mbappé can become a big striker but he needs more time. He is already doing amazing things and I hope I will stay at Monaco for one more season. He can prove to everybody which kind of player he is, do not forget he’s only 18.”



“Everybody wants to play with Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus but playing abroad is never easy and Martial proves that. He signed for Manchester United but he has been struggling there. Kylian needs one more year at Monaco.”

