Mbappé has training bust-up as Psg speculations continue
21 August at 11:20Neymar may not be the only big name to join Psg this summer. The Ligue 1 giants, in fact, are also interested in signing Monaco star Kylian Mbappé who is reported to have already agreed personal terms with the Monegasques.
According to the latest report of L’Equipe, Mbappé was omitted from a training session of Monaco earlier last week after a training camp bust-up with his teammate Andrea Raggi.
As a consequence, both the Italian defender and the French striker were also omitted from the last league game of Monaco against Metz.
Monaco are not open to sell the Frenchman for less than € 200 million, a fee that Psg have failed to offer yet but that the French club’s owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi could decide to meet to create one of the strongest attacking forces in Europe.
Mbappé had also been linked with moves to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona but these three European giants are not going to match the player’s price-tag.
Go to comments