Mbappe helped me, says Dembele
04 September at 12:25New Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele has said that Kylian Mbappe, who was also involved in a mega move transfer, helped him during the transfer saga, according to FourFourTwo.
"He's a really good colleague," Dembele told El Mundo Deportivo of Mbappe.
"We speak a lot on the phone and even more during this process. He's happy for me.
"He tried to calm me down when the days were passing and the signing wasn't made official. He told me it was a question of time.
"I was nervous about the deal, although I could sleep at night. I just wanted it to go through as quickly as possible.
"He was really happy for me when I signed, he congratulated me, wished me the best. I wish him the best, too."
Dembele joined up with the La Liga giants from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could potentially reach a value of €147million, while Mbappe moved from Monaco to Paris Saint Germain in a loan deal with a obligation to buy, valued at €170m.
