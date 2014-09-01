Mbappé reveals his two favourite Serie A teams ever

Kylian Mbappé is one of Europe’s most talented footballer. Scorer of 24 goals in all competitions last season, the 18-year-old was signed by Psg this summer on a stunning loan deal with € 180 million option to buy.



The Frenchman has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport revealing who that he had been following two Serie A teams in particular when he was a child.



“I’ve grown watching Kaka and Shevchenko’s AC Milan and Adriano’s Inter. Italian football is great and even if there has been a decline in the last few years, good Italian football is always there and it thriving again with ambitious projects of clubs like Inter and AC Milan.”



“I really love Gigi Buffon, but also Verratti of course [he’s his teammate at Psg) as well as Bonucci, Insigne, Dybala and Keita who has just replace me at Monaco.”



​Mbappé is expected to start in tonight’s Champions League clash against Celtic.

