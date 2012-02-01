Mbappe reveals reason he chose PSG over Real Madrid
01 September at 17:05Kylain Mbappe has revealed via Paris Saint Germain’s official website that he can’t wait to get started as a PSG player.
Mbappe, despite interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid, opted to sign for PSG, where he has signed on a year-long loan with an obligation to buy at the end, for around £160m, making his move the second highest transfer of all time, £40m shy of Neymar’s extraordinary move to the French capital.
"It's a great day for me. First, I join Paris Saint-Germain, a great club where there is everything for me to improve, then I score my first goal with the national team. It could have been worse!" added the former Monaco man.
"Paris Saint-Germain is the ideal project to continue my progress. There are great players in Paris. All the right conditions come together to be able to enjoy myself and work hard. I have one match left with Les Bleus and then I can think about all that."
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments