Mbappé ruled out for two months, misses Real Madrid clashes
23 January at 11:10Kylian Bappe will miss both Champions League games against Real Madrid due to an injury he picked up this past week-end against Lyon. The Frenchman was accidentally clattered by shot stopper Lopes who flung himself at the young striker. Mbappe looked in serious pain as he lay on the ground motionless as worried team-mates came to check on his well-being.
Mbappé was stretched out of the pitch a few minutes later and according to the latest report of Espn (via Il Corriere dello Sport) the former Monaco star won’t recover in time for the upcoming games against Real Madrid in Champions League.
Hours after his injury Mbappé took to Twitter to confirm that he was fine. His latest medical tests, however, have highlighted that the French star will not be eligible to play against Real Madrid in February and March.
Juste un message pour vous dire que je vais bien, plus que peur que de mal malgré ce choc impressionnant— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) 21 gennaio 2018
Sans rancune A.Lopes
Et merci à tous pour vos messages
Mbappé has been in fine form this season having scored nine goals and registered eight assists in 15 appearances.
Go to comments