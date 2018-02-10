A secret clause in the Paris Saint-Germain contract of French sensation Kylian Mbappe has been revealed, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The 19-year-old starlet, who is currently on loan from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco, has become a vital part of Unai Emery’s side and has found the back of the net 15 times in all competitions already. Despite the Parisiens’ capture of Neymar from Barcelona, Mbappe has established himself in the side in impressive fashion.

Per Mundo Deportivo via Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain had inserted a relegation clause in Mbappe’s clause, saying that they won’t make the move permanent in the upcoming summer transfer window if they don’t get relegated.

Following the club’s 5-2 win over Strausborg though, PSG’s stay in the division is now guaranteed if it wasn’t already. This means that Mbappe will be signed by the French capital club on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of 180 million euros, which was agreed when the loan deal was signed this past summer.

