Mbappé’s uncle reveals which teams the French starlet always watches on TV

Kylian Mbappé is one of the most wanted strikers in Europe with the French starlet who is impressing with his 24 goals in all competitions so far this season. The player’s uncle Pierre is one of his most trusted advisors of the talented starlet and he has released an interview with Tuttosport to talk about Mbappé’s private live.



“His role models are Ronaldo, Trezeguet and Neymar. He also watched many videos of Zidane in the past and he also admires Buffon and Inzaghi.”



“Kylian does not need to watch Juventus before their Champions League meeting because he already knows Juve very well. He watched their games every week and he’s been doing it for very long time. He also watches Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea. Anything can happen in the future, but he’s very happy at Monaco, we’ll talk about it [a possible transfer] at the right time.”



“Kylian respects the history of Juventus as well as their team. He likes the fact that they can win using young players like Pogba, Morata and Dybala. And he loves Buffon, a living football legend, I would not be surprised if he’d ask him to swap shirts of Wednesday night.”







