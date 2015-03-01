French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe has told reporters that he’ll take his time before deciding on his future. The 18-year-old Monaco star spoke after his sides 3-0 win over Nancy at the weekend which put the club from the principality on the verge of their first French league title for 17 years.



Aware of the growing interest in him by Real Madrid, a club he previously stated that he had always dreamed of playing for,Mbappe explained that; “As I’ve said before, we are all aiming for the same objective – I want to win the league with my team and I don’t want any distractions getting in the way of that. That is my plan from now until the end of the season. After that, I’ll have two and a half months to decide where my future lies. Right now, the rumours in the press aren’t affecting my game”.