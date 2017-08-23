Kylian Mbappe will complete his big money move to Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days. According to

Reports from France this morning state that teenage striking sensationwill complete his big money move to Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days. According to Le Parisien , a deal for £138M has been agreed between Monaco and the capital club but the transfer has been delayed because Unai Emery’s team has to off-load fringe players to comply with Financial Fair-Play regulations.

The journal states that Serge Aurier, Hatem Ben Arfa, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Goncalo Guedes, Lucas Moura, Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria have all been told they can leave Paris adding that Monaco has been given first refusal. Both Draxler and Di Maria have been linked with Barcelona and full-back Aurier has been a target for both Manchester United and Chelsea.



MBappe’s arrival at the Parc des Princes will mean that PSG will have the two most expensive players in the history of the game in their squad; Neymar’s £198M switch being at number one of course.