Mbappe trains with French squad ahead of loan move to PSG
31 August at 11:01Kylian Mbappe is focusing on his France international first-team training, while everything is in place for teenager to make the switch from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain on loan before a permanent switch to the French capital for £166m next season, according to the Daily Mail.
The forward came to international attention last season when, at the age of 18, he took the football world by storm, netting 26 times in 44 appearances for Monaco.
There has been a mass exodus of stars leaving the Parc de Princes, and it looks as though Mbappe is going to follow suit. In lieu of having Real Madrid and Arsenal after the player’s services, it’s PSG – who have already bought in global superstar Neymar from Barcelona for a world record-breaking £200m - who have everything set up to clinch the young star.
But hasn’t seemed to faze Mbappe, who looked perfectly happy with the French national side, training ahead of their matches in the World Cup Qualifiers.
