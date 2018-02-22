Je n'ai pas pour habitude de m'exprimer sur ce sujet mais pour que cela soit clair, je ne suis pas représenté par Mino Raiola et bien par ma famille — M'Baye Niang (@MBaye9Niang) May 3, 2018

AC Milan's Mbaye Niang, who is currently on loan at Torino, has revealed in a tweet that Mino Raiola is no more his agent.The 23-year-old winger joined Torino on loan this past summer when Milan were managed by Vincenzo Montella. This season, Niang has done well for Torino, appearing 25 times in the Serie A, scoring four times and assisting once.Niang recently posted a tweet, confirming that he has parted ways with agent Mino Raiola and has told that it is good for his family that it has happened. The tweet read: "Usually I do not have the habit of writing and explaining about these facts , but this time I'll be clear, I'm not represented by Mino Raiola and it's good for my family "Reports are suggestive of the fact that if Torino want to sign the Senegalese on a permanent basis in the upcoming summer transfer window, they will have to shell out a fee of about 15 million euros. But Raiola's parting could have an affect on his future.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)