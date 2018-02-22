Having been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time, young Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, has been explaining that the advice of a former Red Devils star has helped him achieve his rise to stardom.



The 21-year-old is set to become the first United senior player to represent Scotland since Darren Fletcher back in 2014 and McTominay explained that he was a great source of help during his early days at the Theatre of Dreams.



“"There are many players I have learned from but Darren was certainly one," said Scott this week in an interview with ScottishFA.co.uk.



"He trained with us a couple of times when I was younger and I did look to him as a real role model and a leader at the football club. It's the same with Michael Carrick and people like that who've really helped me improve.



“When we played Stoke earlier in the season, I spoke with Darren and he was really good with me. He just said 'Keep going, keep doing what you're doing and keep looking to improve every day by working hard."



"They are the same messages I get every day from Jose Mourinho and from the boss here as well, Alex McLeish. I feel these messages are so important for me. I need to listen and hopefully I can do well for my club and my country."