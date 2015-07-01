Medel ‘suggests’ unhappy Arsenal star to move to Inter

Inter midfielder Gary Medel has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport ahead of the nerazzurri’s key Serie A clash against AS Roma which will be played on Sunday. The Chile International will start in defence as Brazilian centre-back Joao Miranda will be suspended for the incoming San Siro clash.



Medel is close to signing a new contract with the Serie A giants and has confirmed that negotiations are going the right way: “Inter want me to stay and I don’t want to leave. The situation is extremely simple. My agent will be in Italy after the game. He will meet the representatives of the club and an agreement should be pretty easy to be found.”



​Medel is a compatriot of unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez whose contract negotiations with the Gunners are stalling. The Chile International has suggested his compatriot to move to Inter.



“Everybody knows how strong Alexis is, he’s a top class footballer that every club would like to sign. I know nothing about his future but if he will ask him information about Inter I’ll be happy to tell him that there is a great group here, a very prepared manager and an ambitious board. It’s not easy to find a similar club somewhere else.”

