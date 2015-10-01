Meet the first youngster that Gattuso could promote to AC Milan senior team

After Donnarumma, Calabria, Locatelli and Cutrone, another product of the AC Milan youth team system is about to make his debut for the Rossoneri senior side and thus continuing a great red and black tradition.



His name is Raoll Bellanova and is born in 2000 and joined AC Milan at the age of 6 and plays on the right hand side of defence. Bellanova was first noticed by former coach Vincenzo Montella whilst new coach Gennaro gattuso might loan him out to a team where he will play regularly with the first team in order to help him grow as a player.



Bellanova was on the bench in what was to become Montella's last match in charge of AC Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district against Torino which ended in a goalless draw.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)