Members of Barça technical area send texts to Srna to persuade him to move to the Nou Camp
04 January at 21:22Barcelona are desperate to sign a new right-back in the January transfer window. The experienced Croatia International Darjio Srna tops the blaugrana January transfer shortlist, but the captain of Shaktar Donetsk has rejected Barcelona’s first offer as he believes their economic proposal is not as good as he expected.
Luis Enrique has been adapting Sergi Roberto to play as right-back as Dani Alves’ replacement from August to December and the Spanish tactician has now requested a natural right-defender to join the Nou Camp in January. The LaLiga giants have already agreed Joao Cancelo’s transfer fee with Valencia, but the Portuguese right-back will only join Barcelona at the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign.
According to Mundo Deportivo, executives of Barcelona are doing all that is in their power to try to persuade Srna to move to the club. The Spanish news outlet claims that members of the technical area are even sending texts to the 34-year-old defender to persuade him to move to the club in January. “Come to Barcelona – they are reported to write – you will not regret it.”
