Memphis Depay: Man Utd make their price for unhappy wantaway winger
05 January at 15:49Manchester United are not open to sell Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin on loan and will only sell their unhappy players in permanent deals, the Sun reports. As for the Dutchman, the British tabloid claims that Manchester United have slapped £ 25 million price-tag (roughly € 30 million) on their wantaway winger.
Depay is understood to have rejected a January move to Fenerbache as he wants Premier League stay. Many European clubs, including AS Roma and OG Nice are interested in welcoming the player’s services in the winter transfer window but are not going to meet the Red Devils’ economic demands.
Both clubs do not have enough economic power to spend € 30 million to sign Depay in January and would only sign him on loan, a formula that Manchester United are not open to accept.
Everton have also attempted to sign Depay and have made contact with Manchester United. The Old Trafford hierarchy, however, have also informed the Toffees that the player won’t leave Manchester on loan but on a permanent deal only.
