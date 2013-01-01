As the summer transfer window draws closer, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is already drawing up his list of potential targets. The newest name that seems to be on his list is Alex Meret. The young Italian goalkeeper is one of Conte’s choices to replace the likely outgoing Asmir Begovic as the Blues back up shot stopper. The agent of the Blues boss has noted that Conte was impressed by what he saw with Meret with Italy.

The talented 20 year old Meret currently plays for Serie B team SPAL, but he has also deputised for the U-19 Italian national team in the past. Most recently he was the third choice keeper behind Buffon and Donnarumma for Italy’s qualifier against Albania. Meret is currently on loan from Udinese, but with summer soon approaching perhaps a move is his future. It remains to be seen if the young Italian is ready for the jump to the Premier League.