Dries Mertens is once again being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Despite pledging his future to Napoli, Belgian international strikeris once again being linked with a move to the Premier League. The Sun reported on Sunday that the 30-year-old, already the subject of interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, is also being eyed-up by West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic.

Mertens has had a wonderful season in Serie A, firing in 24 goals for the Partenopei including one in his side’s 5-0 destruction of Torino on Saturday. A new contract is on the table at the San Paolo and despite reports suggesting the he has already put pen to paper on the deal, the club itself are yet to confirm any agreement is in place.



The journal also states that his international colleagues Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku have been explaining how happy they are in England and that a move to join them would suit the player down to the ground. Any new deal struck in Italy is likely to have £30M release clause written into it, a price that would certainly not put off any potential suitors.