Mertens celebrated his 30th birthday with his 30th goal of the season

Napoli came out on top in their game against Cagliari (3-1 FT) as Dries Mertens had a solid game scoring two goals.



The Belgian international scored the first goal of the game as he finished off a nice cross by Ghoulam. Mertens then scored Napoli's second as this was his 30th goal of the season on the day that he is celebrating his 30th birthday. Insigne then added a third before Farias scored one for Cagliari late on. This was Mertens night as he had a game to remember. With the win, Napoli have now leapforgged Roma into second place as Spalletti's club still have to face AC Milan tomorrow night.



If Roma do not win, then Juventus can already be crowned champions of the Serie A tomorrow evening. Let's not forget that Mertens' future is still in doubt as many clubs are interested in him including Manchester United and Inter Milan ...