Mertens: Man Utd target reveals Barcelona regret
26 November at 11:00Napoli star Dries Mertens talked to Het Laatste Nieuws: to talk about his future and to reveal why he decided to turn down an offer of Barcelona last summer.
“Barcelona wanted to sign me last summer, they wanted me to replace the MSN but after the last season I didn’t want to return to bench and I rejected their offer. Barcelona have paid € 100 million to sign players who are not as strong as me.”
“Sometimes I think about what would have happened if I had joined them. If you look at who has been playing on the left in the last few months, I think I could have easily played there.”
Mertens signed a contract extension with Napoli last summer but his release clause is incredibly low. The Belgium International is one of the best Serie A strikers but, despite that, he will be available for just € 28 million at the end of the season. Manchester United and Barcelona are still monitoring the 29-year-old.
