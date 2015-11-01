Napoli star striker Dries Mertens rates team-mate Faouzi Ghoulam as the second best full-back in the world, with only Real Madrid’s Marcelo eclipsing the Algerian.





The Belgian international striker told Le Buteur that managing to tie the 27-year-old down to a new contract was a; “Huge boost for Napoli,” before adding that; “We are talking about a player who is so important to the team and we have seen how much we have missed him since his injury.”

Ghoulam could make his return to first-team action this weekend in the big Serie A showdown with Lazio at the Stadio San Paolo and Mertens compared him to Real’s attacking full-back when he explained that; “In my opinion he could become the new Marcelo and I don’t know anyone who is stronger in that role.”



When asked about the club’s phenomenal season so far, which sees them sits top of current standings, Mertens replied; “We are a great team with very strong players. Our only regret so far is our early elimination from the Champions League.”