Napoli star Dries Mertens talked to Sky Sport after scoring a brace in his side’s 3-1 win over Bologna on Sunday afternoon.The azzurri went one goal down in the first minute but managed to end the first half with a 2-1 lead.“We had a wrong approach”, Mertens said.“It doesn’t happen all the times to change the game. We are fit now, we have players with strong technical skills, we were one goal down but luckily we scored the equalizer immediately after.”“Personally, I don’t care when Juventus play. We have to focus on our games and to play before and after them does not make much difference to me. We were not thinking about that.”“I am scoring goals again and I am really happy. I had made a few more assists. There is no difference for me, whether I score goals or provide assits.”