Mertens stunner, AC Milan penalties, Dzeko brace: Serie A goal collection

Another day has gone in Serie A with the Italian clubs that have just played the 5th matchday of the season. AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli snatched the three points with bianconeri and azzurri who are now the table leaders with 15 point each. Inter sit third with 13 points, whilst Roma and Milan are just behind having racked up 12 points each.



There were some amazing goals scored during the mid-week action. Dries Mertens scored the best one with a stunning lob that gave his side a crucial two-goal lead over Lazio.



Mario Mandzukic’s header helped Juventus to edge Fiorentina, whilst AC Milan won thanks to two penalties kicks scored by Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessié.

Watch all goals scored in Serie A in our video right below.



