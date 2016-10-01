Mertens talks of €28 million release clause amid Man Utd and Liverpool links
01 February at 12:45During an interview with Il Mattino, Napoli forward Dries Mertens discussed the transfer market and his side’s chances of pipping Juventus to the Scudetto this season. Here is what the Belgian international had to say:
“Offers from China? Last year it happened. Nobody called me this year. The temptation has been there in the past and it is only human nature to consider these things. But I wanted to continue here. I still want to stay here, because I am playing and enjoying myself on the pitch too. I’m happy. I feel like a child in a toy store who can have anything he wants. Is my release clause too low? I don’t know, that’s not for me to say.
“Scudetto? The greatest thing about football is winning, not playing well. We only know how to win one way, and that is by playing the way we want to play. More goals than Higuaín? Of course, I would like that, but I also want to score more than Džeko, Icardi and Immobile. I want to be Capocannoniere. The Scudetto will only be decided after our final match against Crotone on May 20th. Who is the toughest defender to play against? Giorgio Chiellini is the strongest of all in Serie A. He is a very determined guy and is always looking to anticipate his opponent’s movements.”
(Il Mattino)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
