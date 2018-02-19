He’s arguably the world greatest ever player but Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is desperate to break his goalscoring drought against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow night.



It’s incredible to think that in eight previous meetings against the Blues, Messi has failed to find the back of the net and all being well; he should get at least 180 minutes to try to rectify that statistic in the Round of 16.





Metro reports that Messi has faced 82 clubs in his career and has failed to score against 12 of them. Admittedly, he has only played six of the 12 on one occasion, but three of the sides (Liverpool, Xerez & Benfica) have kept the great man at bay twice.

Inter Milan has shut the door on him three times while Rubin Kazan have achieved this on four occasions.



All these pale into insignificance however, when you consider the fact that the 30-year-old has failed to get on the scoresheet eight times against tomorrow night’s opponents. That works out at 655 minutes and 29 shots.



When he smashed all goalscoring records in 2011/12, netting an incredible 73 goals, Messi still failed to find the target in Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final games against the West London side.