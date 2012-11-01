Messi bought his neighbours’ house because they were too noisy

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is said to have bought his neighbours’ house because they were too noisy. The Argentinean star’s teammate Ivan Rakitic has released an interview with Spanish media revealing Messi’s purchase.



“I have no problems with my neighbours, I’m not like Messi. Once he bought his neighbours’ house because they were annoying him as they were too noisy. He had to do that to relax a little bit otherwise he wouldn’t have managed.”



“My neighbour is German and I have no problems with him. He has no wife and no children. Sometimes we talk in German and it’s all done. I also have some Russians neighbours, it’s an international environment.”



​Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo confirms Rakitic’s story by claiming that is currently living in the Pedralbes area of Barcelona with his wife and son, where they bought an apartment a year ago.



Messi moved to Barcelona in 2000 from Newell’s Old Boys and has become the club’s most important player as well as one of the best footballers ever. It’s a shame that his neighbours were not just as good as him.

