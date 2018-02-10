When Ousmane Dembele made his move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer, great things were expected of a player who had set the football world alight in Germany.



The pressure of trying to repay the clubs €105M trust in him however, has turned into a nightmare with injury decimating his first season at the Camp Nou.



Missing the entire first half of the campaign with a serious thigh injury, the 20-year-old returned to action last month, but after just two games, another muscle injury saw Dembele sidelined once again.





Now he’s fit once again’ playing 27 minutes in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Getafe and Dembele can also take solice in the fact that, according to Mundo Deportivo , he has a huge ally in the dressing-room in Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Dembele has been quick to tell the Spanish press how much of a support Messi has been since his arrival at the club, explaining that he is always the same on and off the pitch; in other words, what you see is what you get.



As doubts about his suitability for the Camp Nou continue to circulate, Messi’s trust could be the one thing that ensures he remains beyond the current campaign.