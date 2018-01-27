Messi hints Barcelona are a better team without Neymar
27 January at 16:15Barcelona star Lionel Messi has released an interview with World Soccer magazine. The Argentinean was asked his thoughts on Neymar’s summer exit and his words will create controversies in the coming days.
“The departure of Neymar has changed Barcelona”, Messi admitted.
“We have different style now, we are not as strong as we used to be up front but we are more solid at the back.”
As for Umtiti, who has recently emerged as a possible transfer target for Manchester United, the Frenchman said: “He trains and has fun. It’s amazing what he does. Outside the pitch he is an excellent person. I didn’t know him before but I am not surprised by what he does.”
“Real Madrid crisis? I think it’s something temporary. It’s not the first time that this happesn in Madrid. Ronaldo? I don’t know if I can say that we are friends, because it takes time to build friendships. We have no relations really, we only meet each other during some events. Man City and Psg can win the Champions League but I can’t forget about Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.”
