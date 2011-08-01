Messi isn't pleased by Barcelona's transfer market: the latest
03 September at 23:03In the end, FC Barcelona failed to sign both Liverpool's Coutinho and PSG's Angel Di Maria (other than player's such as Marco Verratti and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin). According to Dario Gol, Lionel Messi wasn't very pleased with Barcelona's transfer campaign as a departure might still be a possibility. Let's not forget that FC Barcelona confirmed that Lionel Messi was going to renew his deal with the club soon but even so, the Argentine superstar does not seem to be very pleased with the squad that was assembled by the Catalan directors.
Barcelona most notably signed Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu and Paulinho as they lost Brazilian superstar Neymar. It remains to be seen how Barcelona perform without the Brazilian wonderkid as Neymar has been playing top end football for PSG. The Blaugrana will be facing Juventus in a few weeks as this should be a very exciting game for both sides...
